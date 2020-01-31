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China Live: Critical Decision Must Be Made. Corona Virus and Spiritual Warfare
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72 views • January 31, 2020
Only a few hours left to try to get on a plane to Cambodia. The virus continues to spread,
and my willingness to stay and fight is rising up. Can Spiritual Warfare change the outcome of and the effects of this virus? I believe it can and will.
and my willingness to stay and fight is rising up. Can Spiritual Warfare change the outcome of and the effects of this virus? I believe it can and will.
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