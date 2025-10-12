Today's Scripture - Initiative - Audio - NLT

Today's Scripture:





Jeremiah 3:22 NLT

"My wayward children," says the LORD, "come back to me, and I will heal your wayward hearts." "Yes, we're coming," the people reply, "for you are the LORD our God.





A prayer about Initiative





How does God continue to initiate a relationship with me?





Holy God,

I believe that you sometimes initiate a change of heart in me so that I will desire to be in closer relationship with you. Selfish ambition and spiritual blindness steal my passion for you, and sometimes you need to point out these ways within me. Your Holy Spirit convicts me of my sin, prompting me to remember you, confess my waywardness, and seek restoration with you. Lord God, thank you that you take the initiative in this way. But you don’t only point out the offense; you also guide me back to the right path. You never initiate a change of heart and then abandon me. Thank you for constantly taking the first step. No matter how many times I wander, you are always ready to take me back and restore me into a right relationship with you.