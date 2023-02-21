Create New Account
Relaxation Through Sensory Motor Awareness or Connection.
DrBeauEllis
Published 17 hours ago

One relaxation technique I use is sensory motor awareness or connections. Self awareness of muscle tone may allow you to identify tense area's, focus on them and promote powerful relaxation within the body. Healing power is highest during rest, relaxation and sleep. Stress is highest during exercise, fear, anxiety, depression, toxicity and injury. Take a moment and help your body turn your innate healing power through sensory motor awareness or connections relaxation.

Keywords
healthhealingwellnessrelaxationhow to relaxsensory motor awarenessbrain body connection

