EPISODE 460: MOVING THE NEEDLE

A major court ruling in Canada has declared Prime Minister Trudeau’s use of emergency powers against the trucker convoys illegal, including freezing bank accounts and silencing dissent. Is this a turning point for government overreach worldwide? Del and Jefferey Jaxen report.





Jefferey Jaxen examines growing claims from Senator Rand Paul that the Department of Justice may be blocking accountability for Anthony Fauci, despite mounting evidence of suppressed debate and destroyed records.





Plus, Del sits down with pediatrician Dr. Joel “Gator” Warsh, who once trusted the vaccine program, until “the science” no longer supported it. Can honest conversation restore trust and reveal common ground?





Guest: Dr. Joel ‘Gator’ Warsh