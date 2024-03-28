Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dismantling Capitalism
channel image
Son of the Republic
666 Subscribers
26 views
Published 17 hours ago

If you want to destroy capitalism, you have to destroy 3 things:

* Private property

* The ability to trade your labor for a wage

* The price system

None of this is by accident.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 28 March 2024

https://rumble.com/v4m1ppk-more-questions-about-bridge-disaster-answered-ep.-2217-03282024.html

Keywords
property rightsfreedomlibertyprivate propertycommunismsocialismgovernment spendingdan bonginojoe bidencapitalismhealthcareeconomicsnational debtminimum wagefree marketleftismpricinglaborrationingprice controlsbidenflationbidenomicsdeficit spendingwage controlsprice system

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket