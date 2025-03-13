BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE JUSTICE OF SATAN AND THE JUSTICE OF GOD KISSED AT THE CROSS?
RandyWatchReport
RandyWatchReport
9 followers
1
4 views • 1 month ago

 Here comes the Father and the whole train of holy angels; and as they approach that cross, the Father bows to the cross and the sacrifice is accepted. Then comes sinful man, with his burden of sin, to the cross, and he there looks up to Christ on the cross of Calvary, and he rolls his sins at the foot of the cross. Here mercy and truth have met together and righteousness and peace have kissed each other. And Christ says, “I, if I be lifted up, will draw all men unto Me.” {1SAT 112.1} 

Keywords
fathercrosssatanjusticemercykissed
