It's Just Horrifying┃The Large Armored Group of the Ukrainian Army was Totally Destroyed in VUHLEDAR

Despite the catastrophic losses in manpower and heavy equipment, the Ukrainian military command continues to send its units on obviously impossible missions. Military experts and analysts are fiercely arguing on this topic and trying to understand the logic of the actions of Ukrainian commanders and their military advisers from NATO and the Pentagon. So in the early morning of July 20, the Ukrainian command made another attempt to storm Russian positions in the 'Vuhledar' direction.
*********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.