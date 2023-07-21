Create New Account
It's Just Horrifying┃The Large Armored Group of the Ukrainian Army was Totally Destroyed in VUHLEDAR
Despite the catastrophic losses in manpower and heavy equipment, the Ukrainian military command continues to send its units on obviously impossible missions. Military experts and analysts are fiercely arguing on this topic and trying to understand the logic of the actions of Ukrainian commanders and their military advisers from NATO and the Pentagon. So in the early morning of July 20, the Ukrainian command made another attempt to storm Russian positions in the 'Vuhledar' direction.

