You Didn’t See These Two Coming 01/09/2026

Today we see Gov. Tim Walz activated Minnesota’s Emergency Operations Center after ICE-Involved Shooting. Walz also stated “We are at WAR with the Federal Government. In other news, Israel has received the green light from President Trump to begin launching large-scale airstrikes on Iran. Finally, Pastor Stan shares two incidents you did not see coming, and neither did he.
00:00Minnesota
07:48Prophecies Not Fulfilled
08:42Fall of Iran
15:09The Big Surprise
22:08Brain Chips