🤡Senator Lindsey Grayham suggested that the United States Should Impose Sanctions on the International Criminal Court - Fearing ICC will do it to the US - Cry Wolf!

Senator Lindsey Graham suggested that the United States should impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court, fearing that an arrest warrant similar to the one issued for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu could be issued for U.S. officials. From today May 21.

"I hope we can find a way together to calm our dissatisfaction with the ICC. Because if they're doing this to Israel, then we're next. So at the end of the day, I hope what happens is that we impose sanctions on the ICC for this outrage so that we don't not only to help our friends in Israel, but also to protect ourselves in the future," Graham said.







