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5/06/2022 Miles Guo: What should Chinese people learn from the Russia-Ukraine war? Food supply is the most critical; the war between Communist China and the US already started in the aspects of unrestricted warfare, economic warfare and cyber warfare. The Chinese are indeed in a state of war