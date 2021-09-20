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Denmark ends its covidian nightmare, Italy and Germany still play
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190 views • September 20, 2021
Weekly podcast on the situation in Italy with the new EU law coming into being in October. Nothing changes anyways.
Strangely enough, just a few miles North Denmark sees a miracle.
Language: English, Italian.
Subs: none
Errata corrige: at some point in the video when talking about Denmark lifting its covid restrictions I say 'Sweden' when I should have said 'Denmark'.
Strangely enough, just a few miles North Denmark sees a miracle.
Language: English, Italian.
Subs: none
Errata corrige: at some point in the video when talking about Denmark lifting its covid restrictions I say 'Sweden' when I should have said 'Denmark'.
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