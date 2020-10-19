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Hunter Biden's Laptop Proves Our Government Is Compromised
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69 views • October 19, 2020
Oct 18, 2020
2020 Election Countdown Take Back America
Alex Jones And Owen Shroyer break down the most recent bombshell information regarding Hunter Biden's laptop and how it all goes back to the pedophile sex cult being run in the underworld of our society.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f8cf58e74bbbf14c548d8f0
2020 Election Countdown Take Back America
Alex Jones And Owen Shroyer break down the most recent bombshell information regarding Hunter Biden's laptop and how it all goes back to the pedophile sex cult being run in the underworld of our society.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f8cf58e74bbbf14c548d8f0
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