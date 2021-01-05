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Stand Up for Legal Votes in Georgia -- Or Your Neighborhood May Be Next
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106 views • January 05, 2021
As goes Georgia, so goes the Nation for the rest of the decade. Are the legal votes of Americans being stolen? What are the ramifications of a complete Democrat takeover? What is their end game? Is safety dead?
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