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BLM & ANTIFA - It's ALWAYS Those That Are The Loudest [02.06.2021]
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20 views • June 03, 2021
Turns out, those who want to defund the Police, have a very good reason for it...THEY ARE CRIMINALS.
Pinned by Memology 101- 8 hours ago
No wonder he was so happy the school had cut ties with the DENVER PD. HOLY YEBUS.
152,331 views•Jun 2, 2021
Memology 101
401K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Vkr_HyVg1rY
Pinned by Memology 101- 8 hours ago
No wonder he was so happy the school had cut ties with the DENVER PD. HOLY YEBUS.
152,331 views•Jun 2, 2021
Memology 101
401K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Vkr_HyVg1rY
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