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Ο ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΟΛΟΓΟΣ ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΣΠΥΡΟΥ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΑΤΗ ΤΟΥ ΚΟΡΩΙΔΟΙΟΥ ΤΗΝ ΑΡΠΑΓΗ ΠΑΙΔΙΩΝ Κ.Α. (01-09-2020).
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845 views • November 18, 2020
Ο συνταγματολόγος και κοινωνιολόγος, κ. Βασίλειος Σπύρου, για ακόμα μια φορά στην «ΣΦΑΓΗ», αναλύοντας με τον Γιάννη Δεμερτζή τα φλέγων θέματα της επικαιρότητας, όπως ο νόμος για τις μάσκες στα σχολεία, την αντισυνταγματικότητα των νόμων, που εφαρμόζουν, τον φόβο που έχουν σπείρει στον κόσμο και άλλα πολλά, που μας ενδιαφέρουν.
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