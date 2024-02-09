Create New Account
Galatians 3:1 O foolish Galatians, who hath bewitched you ?
The Final Witness
Acts 8:9 But there was a certain man, called Rg Stair,

which beforetime in the same city used sorcery,

and Bewitched the People on ShortWave Radio,

giving out that Himself Was Some Great One:

10 To whom They All gave heed, from the Least to the Greatest, saying,

This Man is The Great Power of God. 11 And to him they had regard,

because That of Long Time on ShortWave Radio

He Had BEWITCHED Them With SORCERIES !!!

Perfect Scripture False Witness Rg Stair Fulfilled in Complete Fulfillment,

as Jimmy Rice and Denny Liarvee are Following in Rg Stair's Footsteps

NOW Being Fulfilled in your Ear's !!!


https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

 https://brandnewtube.com/studio

Keywords
trumpetsjesusiscomingsoongreattribulationfaithhopecharitylasttimejesuitspopefrancisfalseprophetbrotherrgstair

