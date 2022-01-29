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Freedom Convoy - What, They Don’t like me.
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200 views • January 29, 2022
Ottawa Freedom Convoy Canadians give a long due ear full directly to the biased slanted government controlling media and they seem baffled as to why these freedom loving people would feel that way towards them. Harrison funny as usual, and credits to Harrison and InfoWars….
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