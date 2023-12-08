Players Cyberpunked By PlayStation - #NewWorldNextWeek

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel





This week on the New World Next Week: the world of war continues as the military-industrial complex continues to cash in on carnage; Bayer and BASF lobby for the EU to deregulate more GMO monstrosities; and PlayStation sends paying customers' movies down the digital memory hole.

