Players Cyberpunked By PlayStation - #NewWorldNextWeek

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw537/
This week on the New World Next Week: the world of war continues as the military-industrial complex continues to cash in on carnage; Bayer and BASF lobby for the EU to deregulate more GMO monstrosities; and PlayStation sends paying customers' movies down the digital memory hole.
