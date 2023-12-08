Create New Account
Players Cyberpunked By PlayStation - #NewWorldNextWeek
Published Yesterday

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw537/

This week on the New World Next Week: the world of war continues as the military-industrial complex continues to cash in on carnage; Bayer and BASF lobby for the EU to deregulate more GMO monstrosities; and PlayStation sends paying customers' movies down the digital memory hole.

