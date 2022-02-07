The Actual Budget of Beijing Winter Olympics Is Definitely Way Bigger Than $3.9 Billion Announced by CCP

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02/03/2022 Business Insider: The so-called $3.9 billion ‘official budget’ of the Beijing Winter Olympics is definitely an understatement. Because the cost of the infrastructures such as three Olympic Villages, numerous New Venues, an airport, a speed railway, a subway are not included. There are other costs such as human and environmental costs that cannot be calculated.