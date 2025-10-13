© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2026 Social Security COLA Increase: How Much Will Your Benefits Rise? 💵
https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
Big update for millions of retirees! The 2026 Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) is expected to increase by 2.6%–2.8%, giving the average American about $50 more per month starting in January 2026.
Stay informed — and don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more real-world news updates from News Plus Globe.
📅 Official COLA announcement expected October 2025.
#SocialSecurity #COLAIncrease #SS2026 #SocialSecurityNews #Retirement2026 #CostOfLivingAdjustment #InflationUpdate #MedicarePremiums #ElderlyBenefits #NewsPlusGlobe