2026 Social Security COLA Increase: How Much Will Your Benefits Rise? 💵

https://www.newsplusglobe.com/

Big update for millions of retirees! The 2026 Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) is expected to increase by 2.6%–2.8%, giving the average American about $50 more per month starting in January 2026.





Stay informed — and don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more real-world news updates from News Plus Globe.





📅 Official COLA announcement expected October 2025.





#SocialSecurity #COLAIncrease #SS2026 #SocialSecurityNews #Retirement2026 #CostOfLivingAdjustment #InflationUpdate #MedicarePremiums #ElderlyBenefits #NewsPlusGlobe