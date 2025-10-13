BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
1 day ago

2026 Social Security COLA Increase: How Much Will Your Benefits Rise? 💵

https://www.newsplusglobe.com/

Big update for millions of retirees! The 2026 Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) is expected to increase by 2.6%–2.8%, giving the average American about $50 more per month starting in January 2026.


Stay informed — and don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more real-world news updates from News Plus Globe.


📅 Official COLA announcement expected October 2025.


#SocialSecurity #COLAIncrease #SS2026 #SocialSecurityNews #Retirement2026 #CostOfLivingAdjustment #InflationUpdate #MedicarePremiums #ElderlyBenefits #NewsPlusGlobe

