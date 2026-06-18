Peptides vs. mRNA: The Battle for Future Medicine, an interview with Tom Renz

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Could peptides transform the future of medicine? Tom Renz contrasts emerging peptide therapies with mRNA technologies, discussing innovation, regulation, and public trust. The conversation explores whether alternative medical approaches could reshape healthcare and open new paths for treatment.
#Peptides #mRNA #MedicalInnovation #HealthTech #TomRenz #MikeAdams #FutureMedicine #Healthcare #Science
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
5:20End Screen