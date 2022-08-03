You don’t need a large space to grow a garden

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A common misconception is that you need to have a large garden space to grow a food garden; that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Garden can be grown ANYWHERE; smaller spaces just means you get to be a little bit more creative with the space you’re working with.
If you have a small space you’re working with and would like some tips on how to start growing your own food, let us know in the comments and we’ll drop some suggestions.