How To Bypass The Taste of Lugol's Iodine!
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/JezX

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERE

Iodine Companion Nutrients - https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


How To Bypass The Taste of Lugol's Iodine!


Lugols Iodine is a supplementation form of the essential mineral known as Iodine which is needed to have optimal thyroid function, energy production, cognitive functions, and many more benefits.


So ingesting this supplement is something I highly recommend but it is quite strong in taste and for some people, the taste is so unpleasant that they cannot get it down which makes it near on impossible for them to continue taking it consistently.


So I have created this video "How To Bypass The Taste of Lugol's Iodine!" to share with you how to easily bypass the taste of Lugol's Iodine!


The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
