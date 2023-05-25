Glenn Beck: He said he wants to kill the President, yet they downgraded his charges??

Glenn Beck: So the U-Haul driver who allegedly planned for SIX MONTHS to attack the White House just had his charges downgraded to ONE count of depredation of property?!
Isn't the DOJ still trying to put grandmas in prison for PARADING on Jan 6? Something's VERY wrong here.
https://twitter.com/glennbeck/status/1661812124992110608?s=20
