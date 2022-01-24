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Steve Kirsch Speaks at the "Defeat The Mandates" rally in DC, Jan. 23, 2022
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140 views • January 24, 2022
Another heartfelt speech at the "Defeat The Mandates" rally. This time the speaker was Steve Kirsch and this event was held on Sunday January 23, 2022 in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC.
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