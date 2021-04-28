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Christian Patriots Taking Ground: How and Where to Start!
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21 views • April 28, 2021
Action Steps for Christian Patriots who want to start influencing the culture with Godly values and preserve the freedoms intended by our forefathers! Includes: 1. Identifying resources you don't even know you have; 2. Tips on where to find resources in your area; and 3. On-line resources that will give you the confidence to be bold and get started! STEP OUT AND BE COURAGEOUS!
On-line resources:
1. www.AmericasFrontlineDoctors.org/legal/masks-the-law (Dr. Simone Gold).
2. www.MeehanMD.com (Dr. Jim Meehan).
3. www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com (Mr. Clay Clark).
4. www.NextDoor.com (neighborhood info website).
5. DuckDuckGo (search engine)
6. State Bar Attorney Referral Programs (contact the bar association for your state)
On-line resources:
1. www.AmericasFrontlineDoctors.org/legal/masks-the-law (Dr. Simone Gold).
2. www.MeehanMD.com (Dr. Jim Meehan).
3. www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com (Mr. Clay Clark).
4. www.NextDoor.com (neighborhood info website).
5. DuckDuckGo (search engine)
6. State Bar Attorney Referral Programs (contact the bar association for your state)
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