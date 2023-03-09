John Zadrozny: AFL Challenging Biden’s Open Border Policies

John Zadrozny serves at the Deputy Director of Investigations with America First Legal, a non-profit law group formed “against lawless executive actions and the Radical Left.” He previously served in several roles in the Trump Administration, including most recently as Deputy Assistant to the President in the Office of the Senior Advisor for Policy. On March 1-4, The New American is attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C.

