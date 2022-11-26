Russia says "NO!" to Sodom & Gomorrah

"The US has become the global center of this sodomy. Let them live there. Do not touch us." - Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin

ALL of the Russian Parliament voted to REJECT Western values and protect Russian traditional values, Parliament Chairman Volodin couldn’t help himself in trolling US Secretary of State Blinken who demanded that the bill to ban LGBT propaganda be withdrawn. Volodin said Blinken is "watching how we vote" and everyone proceeded to UNANIMOUSLY to pass the bill.