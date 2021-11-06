J6 Prisoner Updates: HORRIFIC! We Must Take A Stand For The Men Wrongfully Languishing In The DC Prison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Marjorie Taylor Green finally got access to the January 6th Prisoners and spend the evening with them in their 9pm Pledge to the Flag - they were in tears.... this story is HORRIFIC! MTG is pleading with everyone to GET UP AND GET INVOLVED. These Americans NEED YOUR HELP.