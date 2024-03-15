The End Of Human History As We Know It (Google Gemini & The CIA) | HelioWave



In "The End of Human History As We Know It" by "HelioWave," the narrator paints a chilling vision of a future where power has shifted away from humans to an alien intelligence, a non-human entity. The documentary focuses on the Google Gemini scandal, revealing how artificial intelligence is being crafted to sow division among humans and manipulate human behavior. The film highlights the dangers of companies like Google infusing identity politics into their code, arguing that this could lead to the erasure of human history. The narrator warns of the grave consequences that might arise from climate change narratives being embedded in AI, potentially resulting in a future where humanity is seen as a plague. The documentary also investigates the intricate connections between major tech companies and intelligence agencies, and their influence in swaying elections. The narrator provides a psychological analysis of the left's drive towards radicalization and misguided thinking due to ideological subversion. This must-watch documentary is essential for anyone seeking to understand the darker implications of AI and its potential repercussions on human history and society.

