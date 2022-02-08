Enough is Enough | Dr. Julie Ponesse Speaks to Ottawa Trucker Convoy

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Pandemic Ethics Scholar Dr. Julie Ponesse addresses a large crowd in Ottawa who gathered for the Truckers Freedom Convoy 2022. She made her speech on Monday, January 31, 2022– just a few days after the truckers arrived in Ottawa to protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates.
VISIT: https://www.thedemocracyfund.ca/
Constitutional Rights
To advance and maintain substantive constitutional rights in Canada, through public education and strategic litigation seeking legal remedies for victims of constitutional rights abuses.
Advance Education
To advance education by establishing a journalism placement program that provides post-secondary journalism students with opportunities to obtain on-the-job skills training required to complete their education program.
Relieve Poverty
To relieve poverty by providing health supplies and other necessities of life to impoverished families in disaster-stricken and other needs-based areas including Iraq, Hong Kong, China, Syria or elsewhere.
Funding Democracy
To receive and maintain a fund or funds and to apply all or part of the principal and income therefrom, from time to time, to qualified donees within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
If you think civil liberties are important, then please check out the new book by The Democracy Fund's Pandemic Ethics Scholar, Dr. Julie Ponesse. The book is called "My Choice: The Ethical Case Against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates" and can be purchased at https://www.mychoicebook.ca
If you think civil liberties are important, then please check out the new book by The Democracy Fund's Pandemic Ethics Scholar, Dr. Julie Ponesse.
"My Choice: The Ethical Case Against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates"
VISIT: https://www.mychoicebook.ca