BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Enough is Enough | Dr. Julie Ponesse Speaks to Ottawa Trucker Convoy
What is happening
What is happening
9776 followers
Follow
8
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
531 views • February 08, 2022
The Democracy Fund

Pandemic Ethics Scholar Dr. Julie Ponesse addresses a large crowd in Ottawa who gathered for the Truckers Freedom Convoy 2022. She made her speech on Monday, January 31, 2022– just a few days after the truckers arrived in Ottawa to protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

VISIT: https://www.thedemocracyfund.ca/

Constitutional Rights
To advance and maintain substantive constitutional rights in Canada, through public education and strategic litigation seeking legal remedies for victims of constitutional rights abuses.

Advance Education
To advance education by establishing a journalism placement program that provides post-secondary journalism students with opportunities to obtain on-the-job skills training required to complete their education program.

Relieve Poverty
To relieve poverty by providing health supplies and other necessities of life to impoverished families in disaster-stricken and other needs-based areas including Iraq, Hong Kong, China, Syria or elsewhere.

Funding Democracy
To receive and maintain a fund or funds and to apply all or part of the principal and income therefrom, from time to time, to qualified donees within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

If you think civil liberties are important, then please check out the new book by The Democracy Fund's Pandemic Ethics Scholar, Dr. Julie Ponesse. The book is called "My Choice: The Ethical Case Against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates" and can be purchased at https://www.mychoicebook.ca

If you think civil liberties are important, then please check out the new book by The Democracy Fund's Pandemic Ethics Scholar, Dr. Julie Ponesse.

"My Choice: The Ethical Case Against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates"

VISIT: https://www.mychoicebook.ca
Keywords
ottawaspeaksdr julie ponessethe democracy fundfreedom convoytrucker convoy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
It’s Not Panic Buying—It’s Preparedness: Why Smart People Are Stocking Up Now

It’s Not Panic Buying—It’s Preparedness: Why Smart People Are Stocking Up Now

Mike Adams
Organic coconut milk powder: A prepper&#8217;s pantry essential that doesn&#8217;t need refrigeration

Organic coconut milk powder: A prepper’s pantry essential that doesn’t need refrigeration

HRS Editors
Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Garrison Vance
Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Garrison Vance
NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

Garrison Vance
Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy