© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden’s Dark Winter: Hyper-Inflation Whirlwind Coming Our Way
Follow
1
Share
Report
201 views • October 25, 2021
Today on TruNews, are you noticing empty store shelves in your local retailers? Have you noticed skyrocketing prices? Yesterday, the first $4 per gallon appeared on a sign at a fuel retailer near West Palm Beach Florida.
One year ago candidate Joe Biden warned America that a dark winter is coming. Did he mean 2021?
Rick Wiles, Kerry Kinsey, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/25/21
One year ago candidate Joe Biden warned America that a dark winter is coming. Did he mean 2021?
Rick Wiles, Kerry Kinsey, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/25/21
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.