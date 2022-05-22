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ΑΣ ΑΦΗΣΟΥΝ ΟΙ ΓΙΑΤΡΟΙ ΤΗΝ ΥΠΕΡΒΟΛΙΚΗ ΑΥΤΟΠΕΠΟΙΘΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΝΕΟΣΣΟΥ ΚΙ ΑΣ ΕΜΠΟΤΙΣΤΟΥΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΠΝΕΥΜΑ ΤΟ ΙΠΠΟΚΡΑΤΙΚΟ...
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1202 views • May 22, 2022
"Ο ΓΙΑΤΡΟΣ Ο ΠΑΙΔΙΑΤΡΟΣ ΠΟΥ ΕΙΠΕ ΠΗΓΑΙΝΕ ΝΑ ΚΑΝΕΙΣ ΣΤΟ ΠΑΙΔΙ ΣΟΥ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΟ, ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΦΑΙΡΕΘΕΙ ΤΟ ΠΤΥΧΙΟ... ΘΑ ΕΙΜΑΙ ΚΑΤΑΠΕΛΤΗΣ Σ' ΑΥΤΟ...."
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ΙΑΤΡΟΣ ΑΡΒΑΝΙΤΗΣ για παιδιά, επικίνδυνα σκευάσματα & την ιστορία της ιατρικής
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