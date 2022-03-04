Jan Jekielek of The Epoch Times: Doing Truth-seeking Journalism

Jan Jekielek is a senior editor of The Epoch Times, one of the fastest-growing international multi-language newspapers and media companies. He's also a host of the show "American Thought Leaders."



Mr. Jekielek shared with The New American the story behind The Epoch Times's creation. “It started with truth-seeking,” he said. The original news website was founded in 2000 by John Tang and other Chinese Americans affiliated with the Falun Gong new religious movement. John Tang was one of the Tiananmen Square protestors who was lucky to escape the Communist China to the United States. By establishing the outlet, the founders were responding to censorship inside China and a lack of international understanding about the Chinese government's repression of a widely popular Falun Gong.



He explained the exploding popularity of the outlet by its staff simply doing classic, fact-based journalism. The truthful, verified information is in a very high demand, he said, especially in the turbulent, ever-changing world.



Currently, The Epoch Times is published in 36 counties in 22 languages. Its motto is “Truth and Tradition.”