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Former War Crimes Prosecutor Lays Out Blueprint to Prosecute Fauci and Co. for Creating COVID-19
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110 views • September 09, 2021
Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the details of how Fauci can be prosecuted for engineering COVID-19.
Nuremberg 2 and firing squads for EVERY criminal globalist, politician, presstitute, deathcare worker, order follower, etc behind and supporting the biggest crime in the history of the Mankind
source:
InfoWars
Nuremberg 2 and firing squads for EVERY criminal globalist, politician, presstitute, deathcare worker, order follower, etc behind and supporting the biggest crime in the history of the Mankind
source:
InfoWars
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