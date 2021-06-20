The CCP Only Needs to Buy off Fauci and Alike to Control the Narrative About the Virus

During the live broadcast of the first anniversary of the New Federal State of China on June 3, 2021, Dr. Li-Meng Yan, Mr. Miles Guo, and Mr. Lude gave their takes on Fauci’s exposed emails. Mr. Guo revealed that due to Fauci’s collusion with the CCP, many whistleblowers and family members in mainland China who had sent Fauci emails about the truth of the pandemic were disappeared by the CCP! Dr. Yan also confirmed that she had witnessed one of Peter Daszak’s emails sent to her former bosses when she was working at the HKU. Dr. Yan and Mr. Guo wanted to tell people in the West: the CCP does not need to control every single one in the scientific community or any other communities in the US in order to control the whole system, rather they only need to corrupt a handful of people like Fauci, who have the ability to control the narrative.