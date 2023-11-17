Anbaric - The Changing Tides - New Song Out November 2023

Like glaciers colliding

We clash and we break

Leaving love behind

As the frost settles in

As the winter winds howl

No warmth to find

I have been trying so hard

To make this work

And you’ve been trying so hard

In the changing tides

We seem like worlds apart

Fading away

When we used to shine

The flame has flickered and died

It's turningso cold

Like an icy design

I have been trying so hard

To make this work

And you’ve been trying so hard

In the changing tides

Like the waves of the sea

Like the ebb and flow

Now lies indifference so cold

In the changing tides