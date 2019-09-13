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5G : The Stupidest Idea In the History Of the Planet!
Ian R Crane
Ian R Crane
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599 views • September 13, 2019
Streamed live 13th September 2019

Professor Martin Pall has made the observation that 5G must be the stupidest idea in the history of the planet
There is not a single study that proves 5G to be safe
Well over 100,000 trees have been cut down ready for 5G
5G is a massive surveillance network

The AV team have organised a 5 week tour on 5G
5G - IS IT SAFE?
September 2019; Fri 13th Brighton, Tues 17th Canterbury, Wed 18th Central London, Thurs 19th Reading, Mon 23rd Leicester, Tues 24th Nottingham, Wed 25th Ipswich, Thurs 26th Cambridge, Mon 30th Hull.
October 2019; Tues 1st Sheffield, Weds 2nd Leeds, Thurs 3rd Manchester, Fri 4th Edinburgh, Mon 7th Glasgow, Tues 8th Belfast, Thurs 10th 2019 - Swansea, Fri 11th Cardiff.
5G presentation will be available on paper view Wednesday 18th September 2019, to commence shortly before 7.30pm
For for info; https://ianrcrane.com/

AV10.1 is on Sunday 27th October 2019 in Kensington, London. Starts 10am & finishes 7pm

Thanks to all the people who attended GcMAF awareness day to support David Noakes & Lyn Thyer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy