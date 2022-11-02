X22 REPORT Ep. 2914b - Nationalist & The Globalist Are At War, The Election Fraud Awakening Is About To Happen

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2914b - Nov 1, 2022

Nationalist & The Globalist Are At War, The Election Fraud Awakening Is About To Happen Trump and Bolsonaro are now in the same situation, both were cheated out of an election by the [DS]. But this time it is different. Bolsonaro was expecting this to happen, the military is now auditing the election. The election fraud awakening is now happening.The people of the US are going to see this and the people around the world are seeing this play out. This is just more proof of the [DS] system.

