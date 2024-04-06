Public statements suggesting that Ukraine will become a member of NATO are madness

☝️This opinion was shared by Professor John Mearsheimer. He believes that such statements give the Russians an even greater incentive to destroy Ukraine, seize more territories, and ensure that Ukraine becomes a truly dysfunctional rump state.

These comments are completely counterproductive if you care about the future of Ukraine and you care about minimizing the number of Ukrainian deaths. I just don't understand why people like Blinken and Biden don't understand this,

an American political scientist and international relations scholar added.

Adding....

The authorities intend to include not only men, but also all women from 18 to 60 years old in the register of those liable for military service.

This follows from the text of the law, which Zelensky signed this week.

Article 13 of the law states that authorities submit data to the register about all citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 60 years. That is, all women of the specified age will be included in the list of those liable for military service.

At the same time, it is further stated that the registry operators (Ministry of Defense, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, SBU, Foreign Intelligence Service) will delete data on citizens who are not liable for military service.