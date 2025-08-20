BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Integrative Approaches to Cancer Therapy with Dr. Nathan Goodyear
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
109 followers
21 views • 24 hours ago

Could cancer treatment be approached in a way that restores the body instead of breaking it down? In this powerful conversation, Dr. Hotze sits down with Dr. Nathan Goodyear, a leader in integrative oncology, to discuss how addressing the root causes of cancer can help patients achieve better health outcomes and an improved quality of life.

Dr. Goodyear explains how his approach focuses on supporting the immune system, reducing inflammation, and using natural, targeted therapies that work with the body’s healing processes. They explore how factors like the immune system, nutrition, toxins, tubal ligation, hysterectomy, mitochondria, and hormone imbalances play a role in overall impacts on your health, unnecessary symptoms, and even the potential development of cancer, and how restoring balance can help assist the body’s ability to fight back in resolving symptoms and illnesses.

If you or someone you love is facing cancer, this episode will open your eyes to treatment strategies that prioritize health, wellness, and quality of life over the one-size-fits-all approach of conventional medicine.

For more information about Dr. Goodyear and other resources discussed today, please visit the following.

@Dr.Goodyear (Instagram)

https://www.instagram.com/dr.goodyear/?hl=en

Website URLs:

https://williamscancerinstitute.com/

https://pre-scribed.com/

https://www.off-scriptrx.com/

https://www.docgoodyear.com/

https://metabolicregen.com/

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com. To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthimmune systemcancer therapynatural therapiesdr steven hotzewellness revolutiondr nathan goodyear
