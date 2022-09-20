Create New Account
Rothschilds Based in China no Longer Need US for Sucking Blood, Eating, F'ing Children???
#5Slampig
Published 2 months ago

More information & videos & to contact me in private chat: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick

(Opinion) Will China invade Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, & South America all at the same time the US is made to fall due to China Biden? All is to my best belief & knowledge. #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews

This is why we should not give up to the Globalists. The alternative is have a concentration camp inmate #, the QR Code & Larry Fink, Michael Chertoff, George Soros, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet, Bill Gates etc run the FEMA CAMP DHS CDC NIH W.H.O. UN Rothschild Central Banker based in China Mass Genocide as they have corned the market on child trafficking & no longer need "free" societies" ... it is not about you, it is about them, & they are greedy & just want more ...

vladimir putinbreaking newspatriot actndaajoe biden arrestedhillary clinton for prison

