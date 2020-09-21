Official Languages Act - Owned by The Government - Democrats Human Trafficking

PM Pierre Trudeau introduces bill on official bilingualismIn 1968, new legislation is introduced to make Canada officially bilingual. The Official Languages Act means citizens can choose to be served in either French or English by federal government institutions. Services will be available in both official languages in Ottawa, and in areas with large concentrations of official-language minority populations. An ombudsman's office, the Commissioner of Official Languages, is also set up to monitor enforcement. Public reaction is mixed. In Canada, language has always been a hot political issue. Although some see universal bilingualism as the hidden goal, the government says citizens do have the right to remain unilingual.Pierre Trudeau was a CommunistThe situation has now been simplified. There is only one thing anyone has time to know: The events of last year prove that if enough Canadians, with the help of enough Americans, don’t act soon enough to prevent it, Canada in a very short time will be a totalitarian dictatorship of the kind in Cuba.The story starts with Prime Minister Pierre-Elliott Trudeau who, as your newspaper has told you, is irresistibly charmant. By now you know that those admitted to his presence leave forever enchanté. His wit is like champagne, his learning immense. He adores pretty girls. They adore him. His overpowering masculinity may well destroy the Women’s Liberation Front.Trudeau had an unhappy childhood, as a man of the people should. True, he did like being driven to school in a Rolls Royce. He was glad his father was a millionaire. Money came in so handy. But he became unhappy because so many other fathers were not millionaires. He decided to become “socially conscious.”Free Enterprise is Better than Socialism or CapitalismIn light of the recent election, a deeper understanding of the real battle facing America in the year and decade ahead is incredibly important!But surprise: It’s not what most people think.THERE is a hidden battle raging for the future of America. And, by extension, this battle impacts the prospects for freedom around the world. Indeed, if the great freedom system created by the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution is lost in the United States, it will likely take centuries before real freedom regains its current level of influence in the world.Communists, Islamists and Radicals Behind the BLM Movement Hijack AmericaWe reported a month ago that recent riots in the US in many Democrat-led cities around the country are hardly spontaneous. They are coordinated. The groups behind these riots are linked to communists, Islamic groups and the Democrat party.A major problem is that many US politicians, the mainstream media and companies are complying and supporting this hijacking.11 Democrats Accused Of Running Child Sex RingAt least 11 senior Democrats have been accused of child sex abuse crimes since 2016, according to latest statistics.Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is the latest in a long line of Democrats to be publicly accused of child rape and pedophilia. Unlike some others, however, Murray was forced to resign on Wednesday following the allegations.Dailycaller.com reports: But Murray isn’t alone. At least 11 then-current and former mayors have been accused of child sex abuse-related crimes since 2016. The allegations range from child porn to physical abuse. The alleged victims were as young as four years old.Democrats Fight President Trump’s Anti-Human Trafficking EffortsPresident Donald Trump is committed to “eradicating human trafficking from the Earth,” in his words, but his efforts to stop the slavery plague are facing opposition from Democrat politicians and left-wing activist groups.The labor union American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) local 2830 has filed a whistleblower complaint to the Department of Justice inspector general after Trump’s DOJ gave grant money to the evangelical Christian anti-prostitution group Hookers For Jesus, run by a survivor of human trafficking, and the Lincoln Tubman Foundation