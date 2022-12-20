Create New Account
Glenn Food & starvation is my ‘BIGGEST’ economic worry
Of the recent economic developments — from the Fed’s digital coin to the Department of Labor quietly altering your retirement funds — it’s food supply and potential starvation that Glenn worries about most. In this clip, he’s joined by Carol Roth, author of ‘The War On Small Business,’ to discuss developments in the Netherlands that could significantly effect its food exports and ultimately could effect food supplies throughout out the rest of the world. But it’s not just the Netherlands…similar far-left policies are already seeping into the United States — and many other Western countries as well — and they could have DISASTROUS consequences…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OpuEfvzDZb8

