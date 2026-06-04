Fort Drum Snow Ghost

❄️ A soldier on night watch hears footsteps in the snow...





The problem?





Nobody is supposed to be out there.





Then a voice comes through the darkness asking a question that veterans at Fort Drum never want to answer.





Some call it a ghost story.

Others call it a military legend.





But why do so many soldiers remember the same warning?





👀 Watch this clip, then listen to the FULL episode through the link in the description.





🎧 The truth behind Fort Drum's Snow Ghost is far stranger than the rumor. 👻❄️





https://open.spotify.com/episode/33s7JRhDrc6WDu3sQ4WY7L?si=d190bfe07db34b4e





#fortdrum #snowghosts #militaryghoststories

#urbanlegends

#paranormalactivity