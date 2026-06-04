Fort Drum Snow Ghost

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❄️ A soldier on night watch hears footsteps in the snow...
The problem?
Nobody is supposed to be out there.
Then a voice comes through the darkness asking a question that veterans at Fort Drum never want to answer.
Some call it a ghost story.
Others call it a military legend.
But why do so many soldiers remember the same warning?
👀 Watch this clip, then listen to the FULL episode through the link in the description.
🎧 The truth behind Fort Drum's Snow Ghost is far stranger than the rumor. 👻❄️
https://open.spotify.com/episode/33s7JRhDrc6WDu3sQ4WY7L?si=d190bfe07db34b4e
#fortdrum #snowghosts #militaryghoststories
#urbanlegends
#paranormalactivity
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