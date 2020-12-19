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RANT Politicians On Christmas Break But Shutdown Businesses
Resistance Chicks
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9 views • December 19, 2020
Copy Share! Reverse all Rona policy, Make them the crimes they are. Freedom is the stimulus! We the people write the stimulus package: 80 million people call your Senators other Senators, Everyone #stoptheSteal. Wait. The whole thing was a crime! Murder by government. Reverse all Rona policy, rules laws making it all a Felony, Close downs Felony, vax, all vax laws rules, #stopthevax. a felony, can not cross state lines etc. All of it a felony! We demand all this corruption from Vice President Fauci governors Mayor bill Gates, Big Tech. Main Stream Media, all the lies fears twisted statics, etc. make all of it felonies! It was purposely done to kill steal and destroy. Abuse of power. It must be all to be penalties worthy of death so it never, ever happens again. The Health profession can not kill people or make laws! Call, Call Call!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJk4g3gpiiE&;feature=youtu.be
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical, Financial, or legal advice.

Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information Full List on Blogger
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