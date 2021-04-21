Shapelle Corby, Verdict Day

During the last few weeks, every elected federal politician in Australia has received a series of emails from members of the public. Digital 'read receipts' prove that the vast majority have read them. Only two replied, with one of them, on behalf of a prominent Senator, stating that he "will not be initiating any further intervention into this matter".This is not remarkable, as literally dozens of emails on the same subject have met the same fate over the previous three months.What is remarkable, however, is that, de facto, the repeated response failures equate to open complicity with criminality and corruption.THE CRIMES OF A STATEIn July 2005, Australian citizen, Schapelle Corby, who was facing 20 years in an Indonesian prison, was awaiting her appeal.On 5th July 2005, the then Australian Justice & Customs Minister, Christopher Ellison, discovered the game changing information: that Schapelle Corby's boogie board bag was the only one not scanned at Sydney airport. Three days later, he withheld this vital primary evidence from her lawyer. Six days later he withheld it again.AFP Commissioner Michael Keelty had the same information. So did Prime Minister John Howard.Schapelle Corby was never informed, and this critical evidence was never used to defend her.This is just one example. Let's take another. Schapelle Corby checked her bags in normally, without excess or fuss. The authorities later discovered that they were 5 kg overweight on the Qantas system. Despite a handy 4.2 kg of marijuana appearing in her bag on arrival in Indonesia, she was never informed. This vital primary evidence was again withheld, and never used to defend her.More examples? There are literally hundreds. A small sample of the questions recently asked of Australia's politicians, all of which have been ignored, is presented below.CORRUPTIONThe point here is that this equates to corruption. The wilful withholding of primary evidence from a court of law is illegal. Wilfully lying to Parliament is also an offence. Covering up known criminal activities is a serious crime in itself.The political benefits, of protecting the newly privatised Sydney Airport Corporation, brushing AFP corruption under the carpet, and cosying up to a foreign state, do not permit or excuse criminal and corrupt acts, even by Ministers of State.All those Australian MP's and Senators? They are well aware of this; all of it. They have been sent material by members of the public on many occasions, often begging them to take a stand and expose this travesty, or asking them to demand an independent commission, or invoke an external police investigation.It is an international scandal, and an innocent woman is paying for it with her life. Those involved in the offences described, remain immune from the prosecution they should be facing. Canberra appears to be spotless and white on the surface, when it is patently the exact opposite below the surface.The Australian media, which lost its independence from vested interest generations ago, is shamefully silent. Utterly and completely silent. There has not been a solitary reference to any of this staggering information in any mainstream organ.The situation has become one of integrity, or the lack of it; the integrity of Canberra, and the integrity of the nation state of Australia.THE TRUTH IS RESILIENTThe information proving all this has been published on the website of an international research team known as The Expendable Project. The reports on there contain the damning government emails; from Minister Ellison, Minister Downer, Minister Ruddock, AFP Commissioner Keelty, and others.It is important to view these items directly - to see them for yourself. In the game of government corruption, and a puppet media interests, it is essential not to take anyone's word for anything at all.The best place to start, however, is to watch the Expendable film on the front page. This was released two weeks ago, and it goes progressively through each of the crimes of state, and the reasons why they were committed. It has already been viewed by over 100,000 people. Despite the media boycott, it is viral, and the global public's reaction to it is naked anger and fury. Australians and non-Australians alike, are openly disgusted, as evidenced by public comments on YouTube and elsewhere.The film can be viewed directly on the Expendable website: