BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON HB004 Shavuot 2024 “Bread from your home”

SYNOPSIS: What are the purpose of THE HOLY DAYS? Why does Yehovah want us to still keep them? In this Holy day message were looking at Shavout (Feast of weeks “Pentecost”). Why is this a Holy day that does not have a specific date associated with it? What is so important about counting? What is so important about bringing bread from each of our homes? What is the last day implication of this Holy day for the entire world?

BIBLE VERSE: Vayikra 23:15-17 counting why do we have to count if it is a set day? B’resheet 13:14-16 count your descendants. B’resheet (Gen) 30:33 integrity. Vayikra (Lev) 15:16 count seven days. B’midbar (Num) 3:14-15 is your home a home for the Cohanim? B’resheet 3:17-19 Listen to Yehovah over anyone else. Follow His word. B’resheet 14:18-20 give back to the King of Righteousness and He will out bless you. B’resheet 18:1-5 The promise of Elohim for your home. Sh’mot (Ex) 19:1-25 the days before. Sh’mot (Ex) 20:1-17 the words HE spoke. Yochanan (Jn) 6:31-48 I am the bread of life says Yeshua. Acts 2:1-11 we all hear the word of truth in our own language.





Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.

Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available. THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wednesday 7:30PM, Shabbat "Saturday" Service 11AM ET.

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

Our main website is www.bgmctv.org

