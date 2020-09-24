Du you support BLM and ANTIFA?

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19 views • September 24, 2020
Published Sept 23rd, 2020.
Kyle Rittenhouse - The Truth in 11 Minutes
This video examines the self-defense aspect in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teenager charged with multiple counts of murder after a mob attempted to lynch him.
https://fightback.law/
Source:
Original:
#FightBack 6.220 abonnenter
331.703 visninger • 22. sep. 2020
https://youtu.be/E4dhPM99i4I
St. Constantine
29.136 visninger • 22. sep. 2020
https://youtu.be/AbIQGLyz_O8
For original video and to comment, please see link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4dhP...
This video examines the self-defense aspect in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, the American
teenager charged with multiple counts of murder after a mob attempted to lynch him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EkvoxfqyViu8/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MBcbNYIt6co/
https://www.reddit.com/r/GoldandBlack/comments/iy31j0/kyle_rittenhouse_the_truth_in_11_minutes/
https://www.americanpartisan.org/2020/09/kyle-rittenhouse-the-truth-in-11-minutes/
Kyle Rittenhouse - The Truth in 11 Minutes
This video examines the self-defense aspect in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teenager charged with multiple counts of murder after a mob attempted to lynch him.
https://fightback.law/
Source:
Original:
#FightBack 6.220 abonnenter
331.703 visninger • 22. sep. 2020
https://youtu.be/E4dhPM99i4I
St. Constantine
29.136 visninger • 22. sep. 2020
https://youtu.be/AbIQGLyz_O8
For original video and to comment, please see link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4dhP...
This video examines the self-defense aspect in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, the American
teenager charged with multiple counts of murder after a mob attempted to lynch him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EkvoxfqyViu8/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MBcbNYIt6co/
https://www.reddit.com/r/GoldandBlack/comments/iy31j0/kyle_rittenhouse_the_truth_in_11_minutes/
https://www.americanpartisan.org/2020/09/kyle-rittenhouse-the-truth-in-11-minutes/
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