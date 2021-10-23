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Knowing Your Adversary Part 2: Demonic Manifestation
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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Satan can only be in one place at one time; as a result, he has a sophisticated organization mentioned in the Bible that is staffed by fallen angels, devils, demons and evil spirits who have been organized according to human nations on the earth. Every nation has a demonic prince or archon that rules through a chain of command much like the military. So when a human is born again, a report is immediately sent up the chain of command and decisions are made by principalities and powers as to what kind of action should be taken.

Christian naysayer try to marginalize casting out demons, but this was only one of four areas that Jesus trained his disciples, and few churches today follow the program laid out by our Savior. Only preaching the Gospel can be done in the flesh; whereas, healing the sick, casting out devils and raising the dead must be done in the supernatural, and this can only happen if you are saved and baptized in the Holy Spirit. There is always a spiritual battle going on and the only way to be victorious is to draw near to God and walk in obedience with Him. How are you operating in the Kingdom of God?

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1327.pdf

RLJ-1327 -- JANUARY 29, 2012

Knowing Your Adversary Part 2: Demonic Manifestation

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